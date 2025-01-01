Import of arms, drugs: Most ‘merchants of death’ use fictitious addresses – Comptroller of Customs

Customs Area 2 Command led by the Mohammed Babandede inspecting intercepted weapons of

…As Area 2 Command Onne impounds N151bn worth of ‘weapons of death’

It has now become known why most of those behind import of arms and hard drugs into Nigeria are never caught.

The Customs said in Onne near Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that some of the brains behind the imports sit behind a web of cover veiled with fake documentation.

When the goods are unveiled as arms, drugs, and other dangerous weapons of death, the owners will never be traced.

Briefing maritime correspondents in Onne Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Mohammed Babandede, the Area 2 Comptroller, who declined giving number and details on the importers and those so far arrested said they are usually handed over to the security agencies that have mandate for further investigations and prosecution.

On why Onne seems to become the waterloo of merchants of death, the Comptroller said it showed the determination of the officers in Onne to fight the menace. “This command is interested in safety and security of our nation.”

He said a businessman naturally thinks he will escape, but that they don’t know the Onne team is prepared for them. “We are moving hard on them.”

On if Onne is a drugs transit route, Babandede would not accept such notion but called the importers ‘Merchants of Death’ who he said usually feel that they would escape, pointing to 60 containers of illicit medicines alone.

He said arms were usually handed over to the military who would destroy them while drugs were usually made bonfire of.

On challenges facing the Customs Area 2, the Comptroller mentioned need for promotion, welfare, accommodation, vehicles, healthcare, but noted that the Comptroller-General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, was tackling the challenges. He said the CGC has released many promotions.

He said Customs Service has complained to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about countries of origin of containers of arms for diplomatic processes and probable sanctions.

He condemned the menace of arms importation and said after the November 11, 2024 haul, another batch has been impounded. “Our vigilant officers and men have successfully intercepted and seized additional 12 containers (40ft) of illicit medicines. This is a testament of our unwavering commitment to safeguard public health ensuring the security of our nations and compliance with Nigeria’s import regulations. This also justifies our commitment to trade facilitations, transparency, effective and efficient service delivery.”

He said the duty paid value of the 12 containers is N20.31Bn, and attributed the successes to what he called the dedication of the officers and men of the Command.

The Comptroller said the successes of the Command has yielded promotions of over 50 officers and men.

He recalled the impoundment of 844 units of riffles and 112,500 pieces of live ammunition in September 2024.

On revenue, he said the Command was given a revenue target of N618bn for 2024 but that N634bn was realized making 103% while it also doubled the revenue of 2023.

In the area of anti-smuggling, the command made a total of 76 container seizures comprising of arms and ammunition, illicit drugs, vegetable oil, footwears, donkey skin, used clothes, among other uncustomed goods used as concealment with a duty paid value of N151bn.

On export, he revealed that the Command processed non-oil export valued at $953m or N1.261trn in 2024. “These are just few of the results achieved with purposeful engagement of our stakeholders and partners. This year we look forward to a more result-oriented 2025.”

