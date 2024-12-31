Onne: Customs, exceeds revenue target, rakes N634bn

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 2 Command, Onne, Rivers, says it exceeded its revenue target for 2024 by generating N643 billion during the year.

Muhammed Babandede, the area controller, who disclosed this at a news briefing in Onne on Tuesday, said that the command had a revenue target of N618 billion for 2024.

Babandede said that the revenue accounted for about 103 per cent of the 2024 annual target, and that the figure exceeded 2023 target by N321bn.

He said that the command made tremendous achievements in the campaign against smuggling, saying,”this earned us an award from the Comptroller-General”

“During the year, the command confiscated a total of 76 containers with duty paid value of more than N150bn.

“The seizure comprised of arms, ammunition, illicit medicines, vegetable oil, foot wares, donkey skin, used cloths among others,” he said.

The comptroller also said that the command recorded major achievements in agro commodities and solid minerals export.

He said that minerals such as luminum ingot, granular urea, orange peel, sesame seeds and wheat brain amounted to more than N1b export revenue.

“A recent seizure of 12 containers with duty paid value worth more than N20 million also formed part of the total revenue made in 2024.

“The seizures were a confirmation of the command’s commitment to trade facilitation, transparency and effective service delivery,” he said.

Babandede also said that the command recently confisicated no fewer than one million bottles of cough syrup and five hundred thousand bottles of extra diclofenac.

“Other items we confiscated are sanitary wares and fittings used for concealment of the illicit medicines,” he said.

He commended the comptroller-general, Bashir Adeniyi for recognising the command as the best performing in anti-smuggling operations, and described it as a morale booster.

