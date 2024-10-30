Implement new minimum wage for workers, Oborevwori’ tells LG bosses

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has charged the twenty-five Local Government Council Chairmen in the state to implement the new minimum wage for workers in their respective Councils.

Oborevwori gave the charge, Tuesday, during a meeting with the leadership of the Delta State chapters of the Association of Local Governments Of Nigeria (ALGON), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

Also in attendance were the Auditor General (Local Government), the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff, the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, the Chairman of, the Local Government Service Commission and the Accountant-General of the State.

The governor noted that with the passing of the Local Government autonomy law, a lot of burden had been put on the Councils but advised that they must implement the new minimum wage for their workers effective November 2024.

He admonished the Council Chairmen on the need to comply fully with the procurement law in all their procurements.

He advised that a retreat be organized for the enlightenment of relevant categories of officials of the Councils on issues concerning financial management which should have the active participation of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Oborevwori last weekend said his administration has commenced the payment of minimum wage to the state workers. The state government is paying N77,000 as the new minimum wage.

