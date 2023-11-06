Imo police commissioner redeployed for ‘sake of neutrality’ says IGP

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has decided to reassign the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Mohammed Barde, five days before the November 11, 2023, governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

“I am aware that there have been allegations on social media against the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, but for this election, we are changing the commissioner of police in Imo,” the IGP made this statement on a Sunday during the People’s Town Hall on Election Security broadcasted on Channels Television.

There has been widespread outrage from organised labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress. They accused Barde of involvement in the recent attack on NLC President Joe Ajaero in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Read also:Over 5m PVCs collected for Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa guber Poll: INEC

Organised Labour gave the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to replace the police commissioner and also placed blame on Governor Hope Uzodimma for the attack on Ajaero. However, the governor denied any involvement in the incident.

The IGP assured that the police had addressed all threats in the three states. He mentioned that they would periodically collect weapons before, during, and after the polls.

Egbetokun emphasised that the police would respond appropriately to vote-buying and electoral offences, following the electoral laws. Those caught engaging in vote-buying would face prosecution, and police allowances would be paid on time.

A subsequent statement from the Force confirmed Barde’s reassignment.

Read the full statement:

GUBER ELECTION: IGP REDEPLOYS CP IMO:

Reaffirms Neutrality

In a pivotal development ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Imo state on 11th November, 2023, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed Barde to the Force Headquarters on special duty.

The IGP’s decision to reshuffle the CP underscores the Police Force’s unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law and maintaining strict neutrality throughout the electoral proceedings. This redeployment is not an indictment on the affected officer but is rather part of a broader strategy aimed at bolstering security measures, promoting transparency, and upholding the integrity of the electoral security management.

The IGP is resolute in ensuring that a secure environment is provided for all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, and citizens to participate in the electoral process. He urges all and sundry to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies and adhere to the law in order to ensure a smooth and successful election while maintaining the principles of democracy.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, mipra, FCAI,

Force Public Relations Officer,

Force Headquarters,

Abuja

Sunday 5th November 2023