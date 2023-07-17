Imo monarchs in support of state government’s ‘One kindred, one business initiative’

Traditional Rulers in Imo State have pledged their commitment to join hands with the State Government to promote the “One kindred, one business initiative” (OKOBI), aimed at rejuvenating the State’s rural economy and foster grassroots empowerment and development.

The scheme will promote sustainable business ventures and industrial projects in Imo State.

The traditional rulers expressed their interest during a recent joint advocacy visit of the Offices of the Chief Economic Adviser to the Imo State Government and the Imo State Commissioner for Special Duties, to the office of the Imo State council of Traditional Rulers at the Eze Imo Secretariat, Mbari Street, Owerri.

Jovita Agwu, technical adviser to Kenneth Amaeshi, a professor and chief economic adviser, to Governor Hope Uzodinma, who accompanied Okey Anukwuem, commissioner for Special Duties, to the secretariat of the royal fathers said that their visit was to solicit support and partnership with the traditional rulers in the various autonomous communities in the state, towards the actualisation of the OKOBI project, which is community-driven.

According to her, OKOBI intends to bring the Industrialisation policy of the state government to the grassroots for job creation, food security, and economic empowerment.

Okey Anukwuem, commissioner for Special Duties, earlier in his address to the traditional rulers, observed that with the introduction of OKOBI that the State Government has taken a bold step in empowering Imolites, especially the youths and the unemployed.

Anukwuem appealed to the Eze Imo and his executive members to embark upon sensitisation of Traditional Rulers in the State on the need to key into the OKOBI project by identifying areas of interests to complement the State Government’s efforts to put in place the necessary conditions for the industrial revolution of the State.

His Royal Majesty, Eze Emma Okeke, chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, in his response, thanked the team for the visit and assured them of the readiness and commitment of the royal fathers in the State, towards actualizing the project.

He urged the State Government to ensure that the traditional rulers of the various autonomous communities in the state are involved in the monitoring, supervision and securing of facilities in their respective communities for optimum success of the project.

The OKOBI project is championed by the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of Imo State headed by Professor Kenneth Amaeshi, and some communities have already keyed into it.