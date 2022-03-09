Imo lawmakers seek quick processing of student transcripts

The Imo House of Assembly has passed a motion calling for the expedited processing of certificates and transcripts of graduates of tertiary institutions located in the state.

The motion, sponsored by the House committee chairman on Education, Uju Onwudiwe (APC Njaba) also called for the activation of online applications and delivery to local and offshore locations.

Speaking on Tuesday during plenary, Onwudiwe noted that the process of approving and preparing statements of results, certificates and transcripts take too long in tertiary institutions in the state.

She said this has led to many missed opportunities for graduates of these institutions who were often unable to meet deadlines for applications needing their certificates and transcripts.

She expressed regrets that the delays mounted undue pressure on graduates and was often intentional to encourage bribes before the documents are prepared.

The lawmaker, therefore, called for the relevant school authorities to investigate the reasons for the delays with a view to addressing them.

She urged the ministry of education to develop education administrative policies to eradicate undue delays in the processing of transcripts and certificates in schools.

She said this would ensure graduates were not subjected to unnecessary bottlenecks in receiving their certificates and transcripts and the attendant consequences.

Supporting, Johnson Duru (Ideato South APC) said immediate action should be taken to correct the anomaly and ensure institutions kept up with current trends by promoting online applications.

Also supporting, Emeka Nduka (Ehime Mbano APC) also stressed the need to carry out a thorough investigation to identify the cause and enable the house to make informed recommendations.

Commenting, the speaker, Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo) urged the sponsor to ensure the resolutions were transmitted to the appropriate quarters and complied with.