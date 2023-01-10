Immigration service dismisses 4 personnel, demotes 14 over corruption

The Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed four personnel and demoted 14 others for various offences.

The Service, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Tony Akuneme on Tuesday said the sanction is part of efforts to rid the service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the federal government’s fight against corruption.

The statement added that erring personnel were penalised after they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the NIS.

The Service also disclosed that four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while two were redeployed to other locations. Also, 11 personnel were issued warning letters and one was compulsorily retired, while 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.

The CGI has therefore assured the general public that there are no sacred cows in the NIS as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned.

He also urged members of the public to be vigilant and support the service to deliver more on its mandate by contacting us for feedback, inquiries and complaints on any of these channels: phone: +2348033074681; +2348021819988, Twitter: @nigimmigration, and email: nis.pro@immigration.gov.ng