Immigration promotes 100 senior, 3,548 junior officers

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Muhammad Babandede, on Wednesday virtually decorated 100 senior officers of the NIS promoted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), vide a letter referenced CDCFIB/NIS/DTS/CORR/503/138.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Sunday James, the total number of senior officers promoted include; 29 Comptrollers of Immigration Service (CIS) promoted to Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACGs), while 71 Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration (DCI) were promoted to Comptrollers of Immigration Service (CIS).

The number of junior officers who were also promoted within the same period is 3,548 and 118 conversions.

During the virtual decoration of 29 ACGs and 71 Comptrollers, Babandede congratulated the affected officers and urged them to exhibit high sense of professionalism and commitment to duty in line with the mandate of the Service especially in furtherance of the Federal Government’s policy on ease of doing business.

He directed that all other officers promoted be decorated at the Zonal and Command levels and warned that any write-up by officers and men must be conveyed through official channels of the Service not otherwise. He further said he will empower DCGs and ACGs to take responsibility.

“Directorates are to receive mails meant for them and treat accordingly adding that the EDMS is near completion and from now onward no hardcopy files will be treated as all correspondence to the CGI will be treated e-based,” the statement said.

Also speaking, a commissioner of the CDCFIB, Maj. Gen EE Bassey (Rtd) in his address, advised the newly promoted officers to justify the promotion by working harder and adding value to the Service.

Meanwhile, Babandede disclosed that an Indian was caught abusing the expatriate quota approval and by the CGI’s directive, he was arrested for appropriate sanctions.