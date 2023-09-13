Immigration cleared 60,000 passports backlog in 4 days, says FG

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, announced on Tuesday in Abuja that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) successfully processed a backlog of nearly 60,000 cases in just four working days.

He made this statement during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

“When we came on board, the passport crisis was an embarrassment. And, we said: it cannot continue!” a statement from the minister’s spokesman Alao Babatunde quoted his principal as saying.

“As of this morning, I can tell you that about 60,000 passport backlogs have been cleared, especially 59,906. On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, when I gave the 2-week ultimatum, we had over 200,000 backlogs. We have recorded progress, and I maintain my word that those backlogs must be cleared.”

Edu expressed that the purpose of her visit was to strengthen collaboration with the ministry in addressing issues such as human trafficking, veterans’ welfare, underemployment, and poverty.

She said the ministry’s crucial role in addressing human trafficking concerns, given its supervisory role within the NIS.

The interior minister is assuring her of his full cooperation.

“His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed us to see the place of partnership as agents of his #RenewedHope Agenda, and we are here to deliver on this mandate,” he added.

“We assure you of our support. Your initiative is progressive and commendable, especially at this crucial time in the history of our country. There is a lot of work to be done, and we cannot work in silos as the President has directed.”