I’m ready for Southeast economic turnaround – Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has stated his readiness to champion the turnaround of economic activities in the South East following his appointment by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the coordinator of economic activities in the zone.

The governor made this known in Abuja as one of the six governors inaugurated in Abuja by the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, as coordinators of activities in their respective zones.

Uzodimma’s choice might be linked to his consistent extraordinary performance in discharging responsibilities thrust on him by the party at both national and regional levels.

Taking to his social media platform to speak more on his new role, Uzodimma said, “the quest to offer greater service to the people had propelled the need to zonally coordinate activities of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as our national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, inaugurated zonal coordinators for the activities of our party with the major aim of rekindling relationships among members and coordinating party affairs and growth in the zones.

“Interestingly, I was inaugurated to coordinate our South East, accepting it as a call to more service for our party and the nation at large. Even before now, I championed the cause for unity in our party and across the South East, for national connection and development.

“Top on my focus will be the turnaround of economic activities in our region, discharged with utmost commitment and in harmony with my brothers and sisters from across the South East to actualize set objectives.”

However, the deputy national chairman, South of the APC, Emma Enukwu while congratulating the Imo State governor said that Uzodimma was the most fitting and appropriate person now to coordinate activities in South East such that the desired result would be achieved.

Also the former minister of state in the ministry of science and technology, Henry Ikoh, while corroborating Enukwu’s position, added that Uzodimma had the mindset, capacity, competence, temperament and reach to galvanise support for the party in the South East for regional and national benefits.

Both party leaders solicited total support for Governor Uzodimma on this additional role of service to the people.