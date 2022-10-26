I’m 43% Nigerian, Meghan Markle says

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has opened up on her ancestry, claiming that she is 43 percent Nigerian.

The American member of the British Royal family by virtue of her marriage to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex gave this revelation during the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, where she promised to dig more into her ancestry.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 2018 Teen Choice Awards nomimee revealed this during her discussion on the set of filming the episode to American actress Issa Rae, Nigerian-American writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and Professor Emily Bernards.

Markle told listeners that she took a genealogy test which revealed that she is indeed 43 percent Nigerian.

“I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago,” Meghan explains, as her guests eagerly ask her to share the result.

The Duchess then proudly says “I’m 43 percent Nigerian” to the shock of Ziwe, who screams, “No way!”

Ziwe, who is Nigerian-American, then asks: “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?”

The Duchess of Sussex promised to dig deeper to find out more about her identity. “So I mean, I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of these because, anyone that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, ‘Uh! What?”

After taking in the shock about Markle’s heritage, Ziwe jokingly agreed that she indeed looks Nigerian, precisely her ‘aunt Uzo’, so ‘this is great,” she added.

Who is Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, is the Duchess of Sussex and an American Member of the British Royal family. She became a member of the royal family in Great Britain by virtue of her marriage to Prince Harry, the second son of King Charles II.

Markel was born in August 1, 1981 in West Park Hospital, Los Angeles, California to Thomas Markle Snr, an Emmy Award winning television lighting director and director of photography and Doria Ragland, her African-American mother.

She often describes herself as half white and half black, following her mixed heritage courtesy of her white father and black mother. “My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American. I’m half black and half white,” she said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Despite her religious upbringing as Protestant, she attended an all-girl Catholic school, L.A’s Immaculate Heart High School which was an issue back then in America.

Her artistic side didn’t come out until her early roles in plays and musicals at school plays, where her father helped her with lighting.

However, Markle was inspired to go into public office after her internship as a junior press officer at the American embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Unfortunately, her inability to pass the Foreign Service Officer test blighted that dream. After which she went back to Nortwestern University to continue her education.

She eventually earned her bachelor’s degree with double major in theater and international studies.

One of her most celebrated movie roles to date remains her character interpretation of Rachel Zane, in the American TV legal drama Suits which aired for seven seasons (2011-2018). That role got her a nomination in 2018 Teen Choice Award.

Before her marriage to Prince Harry, she was married to Trevor Engelson, an American film producer from 2011 until their divorce in 2013, due to irreconcilable differences.

Unfortunately, many accused her to taking Prince Harry away from the royal family following her publicized breakdown with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Catherine, the Princess of Wales. She accused one of the members of the royal family for a racist statement to her child during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

She retired from acting after her marriage to Prince Harry making her the third Hollywood actress after Rita Hayworth, and Grace Kelly.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former screen goddess is worth a combined $60 million dollars with that of her husband’s fortune.

Apparently, their net worth increased greatly after they signed a $100 million contract deal with Netflix to produce feature films, children’s programming and documentaries.