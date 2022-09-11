Meghan Markle likely to miss the Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle might not be attending Queen Elizabeth ll’s funeral.

This was indicated in by former British affairs official Shannon Felton Spence in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

The Queen passed away at age 96 on Thursday afternoon in her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth.

Shannon explained that the couple were already on their way to Europe from America to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday night when the Queen died that on hearing the news that Markle could have decided not to land in Europe but rather return to California where she and husband reside and stay with their children, Archie age three and Lilibet age one, who will now be able to use their Royal titles after the death of Queen Elizabeth ll.

Read also: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral details released

“Harry will likely stay in the U.K. until the funeral. I can’t imagine Meghan won’t attend, but again from a human perspective, Meghan was expecting to leave the kids for six days, not weeks, so [it] may not be possible for her to stay the whole time,” the commentator.

She also revealed that the couple arrived in Scotland separately from the rest of the Royal Princes and Sophie, the wife of Prince William all flew on Royal Airforce jet.

Shannon mentioned the ongoing tension that already existed between Harry, his wife and other members of the royal family “I think it is telling Harry was in a different car, so by the optics — Harry arriving and leaving alone — tells you what the relationship and tone was like between families”.