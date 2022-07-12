Ilorin Durbar avenue to attract foreign investments to Nigeria – experts

Folorunsho Coker, the director-general, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), and Hajo Sanni, Nigeria’s permanent delegate to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisations (UNESCO), say the Ilorin Emirate annual Durbar can be used as a springboard to attract foreign investments to Nigeria.

Sanni and Coker spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State during the 2022 Ilorin Emirate Durbar held at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The UNESCO ambassador who was represented by Uche Ibe, said the durbar was good enough to attract foreign tourists to Kwara, who may, in turn, invest in the state because of its serene environment.

She said UNESCO, “is convinced that no development can be sustainable without a strong culture component.

“It is my wish to advocate that the solutions we seek to major global challenges lie in our taking full advantage of our cultural heritage.

“On this, I challenge our cultural sentinels to do all they can to promote cultural revival.”

In her goodwill message, the NTDC DG, who was represented by Nana Yakubu, thanked the Emir, the organisers and the people of Ilorin Emirate for a beautiful display of culture.

Also speaking, Kwara State governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq congratulated the Emir, the organisers and the people of the Ilorin Emirate for successful holding the Durbar.

Earlier, the chairman of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar committee, Yahaya Alapasanpa, called on the governor to use his influence to attract foreign tourists to the state to witness the Durbar event.

This, he said, would encourage the tourists to invest in the state, thereby improving the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

Alapasanpa said the annual event encourages the indigenes of the Ilorin Emirate to come home to celebrate with their kith and kin and see where they can contribute to the development of Ilorin and the state at large.