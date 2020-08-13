Ilorin communities appeal to Kwara Governor to repair damaged culvert

Residents of five communities in Pakata, Ilorin West Local government area of Kwara, have appealed to the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to come to their aid and construct a damaged culvert in their areas.

The communities are; Alada, Tidibodo, Alomonikun, Abatasunsehin and Maikaara all in Pakata Ilorin.

The five communities made the appeal in a statement jointly signed Ganiyu Mutalib and Abdulrahman Solihu, Chairman and secretary respectively.

According to the statement, the damaged culvert has affected their businesses as the road was unpassable, adding that they have to take a longer route to connect to other communities.

They also said that whenever it rains, the road became flooded and such flood living their home submerged in flood.

The residents informed that erosion has damaged the road and properties, adding that water coming from different parts of the city were discharged on their roads as a result of the damaged culvert.

“We are afraid that when the rain starts again it will be torrential as a result of the long break. Our properties, buildings, and little children may be in danger as a result of the attendant flood that will take over the entire communities.

“Sir, we hereby implore you to please urgently come to our aid and rescue us from the imminent flood when rain commences again,” the statement said.

The residents, however, commended Gov Abdulrazaq for his masses oriented programs since he assumed office, saying “We specifically commend you for your love for the masses, especially the downtrodden ones in the society.

“On behalf of the entire residents of Alada, Tidibodo, Alomonikun, Abatasunsehin, and Maikaara all in Pakata area of Ilorin, we pray Almighty Allah to continue to guide you to pilot the affairs of the state to a greater height.”

The residents noted that they had written letters to the commissioner for Works and Permanent Secretary in the ministry.