I’ll touch lives directly if elected – Ajia

Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), candidate for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, in Kwara State, says he will touch peoples’ lives directly if given the mandate to represent his constituency.

Ajia stated this during a personality interview programme on Sobi F.M, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, where he also pledged to provide job opportunities across board to improve the living standards of the people of his constituency.

The retired security chief and an entrepreneur, said “I will create job opportunities for youths, women, and with PDP, Kwara State is going to be a project where everybody is a stakeholder.

“Our men and women must have decent jobs that allow good quality of life.”

Read also: 2023: Fayemi, Oyebanji seek support for Tinubu

He promised that infrastructure, youth development, economic empowerment for traders and farmers in the agrarian communities would also be his priorities as a lawmaker.

Ajia said with his prior relationship with lawmakers, top government officials and his experience, he was well placed to represent his constituency at the National Assembly.

“We have a long way to go in my constituency and our people are yearning for serious growth in terms of infrastructure, social amenities and other major developmental projects, and you can only push for this while in power.

“Local government is the basis for any grassroots development in any given state. In a situation where there is no local government election, what do we talk about the state?

“Local government is the arm of government that is closer to people, but that is obviously absent in Kwara State,” he said.