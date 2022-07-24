I’ll take over reconstruction of Sango/Ota-Abeokuta Road in two weeks if… – Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State says his government will take over reconstruction of Sango/Ota-Abeokuta Road in two weeks, if Federal Government fails to fix it within that period.

Abiodun made this known shortly after inspecting some bad portions of the 52.5 kilometre road in Ewekoro axis on Saturday.

According to him, the action had become necessary after the state government alongside Lagos state had made frantic efforts several times to draw the attention of the Federal Government, through the office of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to the bad shape of the road without any positive response.

The governor who expressed worry over the hardship motorists are being subjected to on the road declared that his administration will not fold its arms and allow its citizenry to continue to suffer due to the negligence of the authority in charge of this road.

“If after two weeks, the Federal Government refuses to commence work on this road, I will take it over and reconstruct it”, he said.

While appealing to the people of the state, particularly those living along the road to be patient, the governor informed that the reason behind the inspection was to examine the level of infrastructural development in Ogun Central and Ogun West Senatorial Districts with a view to ascertain the level of damages done to some of the major roads in the areas so as to fashion out the best way towards their reconstruction.

He observed that the road awarded to Julius Berger about 15 years ago had been abandoned making it impassable, saying that despite the various palliative being carried out on the road, some of the blue chip companies located along the road had failed to support the efforts of the government through its Corporate Social Responsiblity (CSR).

He assured that the state government would continue to prioritise the welfare of the people of the state in line with his promises during the last governorship campaign.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State government has terminated the contract awarded to RAJCOM Construction Company, for the reconstruction of Iwoye-Owode road in Yewa South Local Government Area over low pace of work

Governor Abiodun who announced the termination of the contract during the inspection of the 25.4 Kilometres road, expressed disatisfaction over the level of job done by the company and directed the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CECCC) to take over the reconstruction of the entire road from Ilaro to Owode-Yewa

He explained that as part of the efforts to fast-track its reconstruction, the road was initially divided into two parts where Ilaro to Iwoye was allocated to Chinese engineering construction company, while the remaining half from Iwoye to Owode-Yewa, was also awarded to RAJCOM Construction Company.

He stated that CECCC had succeeded in keeping to its promise by expediting action on its own part of the road, while RAJCOM had failed to live up to expectations.

While describing the road as important not only to the people of Yewaland, but the whole state, the governor assured that the Operations manager of the CECCC has promised that the asphalting of the road would commence in two weeks time in order to relief the people of harrowing experience of passing through on the road

Thanking the people for their support to the current administration, the governor urged the people of the area to cooperate and support the contactor handling the project for timely completion of the project.