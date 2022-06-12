We’ve template to fund reconstruction of Ota-Abeokuta road- Abiodun

Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State governor, says his administration has got the approval for a template that will allow the state government to partly fund the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road.

Abiodun, who stated this during the 70th birthday ceremony of the chairman of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission, Olayiwola Taiwo, in Ota, noted that his administration agreed to be part of the funding for the reconstruction of the road after it realised that there was a shortfall in the 2022 budget.

The governor further stated that his administration was working towards ensuring the timely intervention and completion of the important road.

“It is most unfortunate that the road has been under contract before this administration, otherwise, we would have reconstructed the road as soon as we assumed office. But, because the road had been awarded to Julius Berger, we had to find ways and means to work with the Federal Government. We are working very hard and very soon, you will see that road reconstructed.

Read also: Insecurity: Oke-Ogun elders raise alarm

“We have finally got the approval for the template that will allow us as a government to put some money into that construction as we have agreed to be part of the funding for the construction. We realised that there is a shortfall in the money that the government has approved in the 2022 budget.

“Our administration has, however, agreed to provide for that shortfall to allow for the full completion of the road from Ota to Abeokuta,” he said.

Abiodun, who further noted that the reconstruction of the Sango-Idiroko road would soon start under the tax credit scheme of Mike Adenuga, added that his administration would continue to give the Ado-Odo/Ota local government all the attention that it deserves.

He informed the people of the local government area that the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road currently under construction by his administration would be the most expensive road constructed by his administration when it is completed in October this year.

While noting that his administration would soon begin the construction of affordable houses in the local government, the governor said that, “I know we’ve had challenges in Ota because of the value and availability of land, it is very difficult to find where you will build such affordable housing units because of the commercial nature of Ota”.

Abiodun congratulated Taiwo on his celebration of 70 years on earth, describing him as a principled and upright man whose contributions to the development of the state are immeasurable

The Olota of Ota, Oba Abdul-Kabiru Obalanlege, in his remarks, described the celebrant as a courageous man who, according to him, is passionate about the development of Aworiland.