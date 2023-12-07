I’ll address religion, tribal sentiments undermining our unity – Nasarawa Speaker tells JNI

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, has said that his administration would work towards closing gaps of religion and tribal sentiments undermining the collective peace, unity and progress of the people of the state.

Jatau gave the assurance while playing host to Jama’atul Nasri Islam (JNI) and Tijaniyya Movement, Nasarawa State Chapter in his office in Lafia Thursday.

The Speaker advised religious leaders against inciting comments, especially during sermons, capable of threatening the existing peace being enjoyed in the state.

“I want to appreciate you for the visit and to assure you of my readiness to operate an open door policy.

“I want to thank God for making me to be the leader of the House. I will work hard to close religious and tribal differences undermining unity, peace and progress of the State, as the entire situation is worrisome.

“I came from a background without religious sentiment, in my immediate family, there are both Muslims and Christians and we operate as one united entity,” he added.

The Speaker appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule for his developmental strides in the state and called on all to give him the maximum support to succeed.

“I want to appreciate His Excellency, Abdullahi Sule for being up and doing in developing the state. Let’s continue to support His Excellency to succeed,” he said.

Earlier, Muhammad Buhari, leader of Tijaniyyah Movement, Nasarawa State said that the visit was to congratulate him on his emergence as Speaker of the state legislature.

“We are here to congratulate and rejoice with you on your emergence as Speaker of the House.

“You have the experience and capacity to lead the House, as God gives leadership to whom he wishes,” he said.

He assured the speaker of their loyalty and support at all times and urged him to operate an open door policy.