Ikeja Viva L’amour Lions Club conducts free eye treatment, screening in Lagos

Ikeja Viva L’amour Lions Club, a non-governmental organisation, has restated its commitment to boosting the health care sector in Nigeria as it recently carried out free eye screening and treatment in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Duke, the club’s president said that investing in eyesight is one of the club’s commitments to Nigeria and said it would not relent in its efforts to help the less-privileged with poor eyesight.

Speaking during an eye lecture at District Junior College, Dairy farm school complex Agege, Duke said: “Lions Club all over the world has five core projects; they are eyesight, diabetes, environment, food and cancer, and we are happy to be a part of this milestone.

“We are here to support them. We are reaching out to the needy in society. We will still visit in the near future and support where necessary.

“The club will also be sponsoring the treatment and surgery of a student in the school who has an eye defect,” she said.

Students, who benefitted from the free services rendered by the club, expressed their gratitude to the club, adding that the service would go a long way to reducing money their parents would have expended on their eye treatment and screening.

The elated headteacher of the school also expressed her gratitude to the club for its kind gesture.

Ben-Chika, the optometrist who carried out the screening and lecture, encouraged the students to carrying out regular eye checks.

“You all have eyes and can see. Some people cannot tell the colour of their uniforms. The eye brings light and colour to the world. So you need to take care of your eyes. You need to go for an eye check-up at least two times a year,” she told the students.