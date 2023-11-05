IGP redeploys Imo State Police Commissioner’s for neutrality in guber election

Ahead of the Imo state gubernatorial election scheduled for November 11, 2023, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has issued an order for the redeployment of Mohammed Barde, the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, to the Force Headquarters for special duty.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, released a statement emphasizing the IGP’s decision and its significance. “The IGP’s decision to reshuffle the CP underscores the Police Force’s unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law and maintaining strict neutrality throughout the electoral proceedings,” Adejobi stated. He continued, “This redeployment is not an indictment on the affected officer but is rather part of a broader strategy aimed at bolstering security measures, promoting transparency, and upholding the integrity of the electoral security management.”

Adejobi highlighted the IGP’s commitment to providing a secure environment for all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, and citizens, to participate in the electoral process. He called on everyone to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies and adhere to the law, ensuring a smooth and successful election while upholding democratic principles.