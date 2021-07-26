Ighoho not under any immigration-related probe in Benin, says Yoruba group

The umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua,on Monday disclosed that Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Ighoho is not under any immigration-related probe in Benin Republic.

A statement by Maxwell Adeleye, communications manager, Ilana Omo Oodua stated that Sunday Adeyemo will appear in court on Monday morning in Benin Republic to face the likely extradition charges to be brought against him by the Nigerian Government and not immigration related offences.

The statement also revealed that security operatives in the Benin Republic have removed leg chains and hand-cuffs since Saturday evening.

“We are pleased to inform all Yoruba People and well-wishers that the leg chain and handcuff have been removed”.

Adeleye stated that Ighoho’s wife has now been granted access to meet her husband three times daily while medical personnel provided by our legal team have examined Sunday Adeyemo.

“We urge supporters from Nigeria not to bother coming to the court premises in Bénin. Kindly stay in Nigeria and support with prayers and whatever you can do within the ambit of the law. We are confident that Chief Igboho shall be set free.

Meanwhile, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Igboho.

The monarch who did not disclose the identity of the delegation said yesterday that those to observe the court proceedings where Sunday Igboho will be facing trial would be in court unfailingly on Monday.

A statement signed by Personal Assistant and Director of Media and Publicity to Olubadan, Adeola Oloko said it has become necessary in order to allay the fears of several people including protesters who besiege Olubadan palace every now and then that Kabiesi is not folding his arms over the travails of Sunday Igboho and his co-travellers.

He said “Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, rear children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan Traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”

While exchanging views with some leaders of thought comprising the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes Yemisi Adeaga, president-general; Tirimisiyu Oladimeji, first vice president-general, ; Ekefa Olubadan, Senior Lekan Alabi; Ajia Olubadan, Wasiu Aderoju Alaadorin; Mogaji Makusota, Oluwasegun Adekunle,a Professor and Personal Assistant to Olubadan, Adeola Oloko , the first class monarch revealed that he was in constant touch with Yoruba prominent royal fathers, including Igboho royal crowns.

While allying public fears of a repeat performance of Yoruba-Fulani coalition of 1814 ,Oba Adetunji said students of Nigeria’s history may wish to be reminded that when some people during the period under reference chose to engage in territorial expansion to the sea, it took the Ibadan army under Balogun Oderinlo to repel the attack and stop the incursion near Osogbo.

The monarch however urged the people to remain calm and law abiding as truth will prevail.