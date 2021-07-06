Igbo lawyers to defend Kanu in court

Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), a team of lawyers from the South-East region of Nigeria has announced plans to team up with Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to ensure he gets the best legal representation in his forthcoming trial.

Kanu who was recently rearrested by the Nigerian government in a yet to be officially disclosed location is scheduled to be in court for the continuation of his trial on July 26, 2021.

Kanu’s scheduled appearance in court marks a new beginning to a trial that was halted four years ago, when he escaped from the country, after soldiers invaded his home at Isiama Afaraukwu-Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State.

The group led by Chuks Mouma, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in an emergency meeting held in Aba, Abia State, frowned at what he termed the ‘illegal manner’ Kanu was intercepted and brought to Nigeria.

Ukpai Ukairo, the group’s spokesperson, while reading the communiqué after the meeting, called on the British Government to interrogate the illegality involved in the abduction of Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria.

They stressed that in the words of Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of Nigeria, the IPOB leader was ‘intercepted’ and brought to Nigeria, which suggests kidnapping and abduction and lacking in any element of a legal arrest attached to it.

The group noted that one of its main objectives was to fight and protect the justifiable course of the Igbo man to fairness, justice and equity in Nigeria.

In pursuance of the aforesaid objective, ILA said it would henceforth, interface with all pro-Igbo organisations, including the World Igbo Congress for the attainment of the objective.

They called on the British Government to interrogate the interception of a British citizen, Nnamdi Kanu, in Kenya and the subsequent detention in Nigeria and ensure the reversal of the illegality of that interception.

“We are also giving notice that Igbo Lawyers Association will mobilise lawyers from across the globe to put up the best defence available under municipal and international laws in defence of the rights of Nnamdi Kanu.

“This is because we stand on the pedestal that there must be a fair trial within the prism of settled international guidelines to ensure justice. We’re already in touch with Ifeanyi Ejiofor.