IG visits family of man who died in police custody in Ilorin

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Sunday paid an unscheduled visit to Ilorin in view of the death of a man reportedly tortured to death by the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 35-year-old Jimoh Abdulquadri was said to have been tortured to death by some policemen at the Kwara Command late Friday.

The deceased, who was of Balogun Fulani community at Erubu in Ilorin, reportedly died in police custody in questionable circumstances.

During a condolence visit to the deceased’s community, Egbetokun pleaded with the entire members of the community, especially the youths, not to take the law into their hands.

He disclosed that he had directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Abdulquadri.

The IG assured that the matter would not be swept under the carpet, saying “justice will be served”.

Expressing his regrets about the incident, Egbetokun recalled how Ilorin indigenes received him as the Commissioner of Police (CP) in 2020.

He added however that it was saddening that he had to visit the state in a sour mood.

“I am always very excited to visit Ilorin because when I was posted here in 2020, I was warmly received by the people who often prayed for me.

“Your prayers then still go with me, and it is not an exaggeration that I claim Ilorin indigeneship.

“I am very sad to be here today (Sunday) on a condolence visit over the death of Jimoh, of which circumstances surrounding his death are very worrisome.

“But justice must be served. I have already directed investigation, and I have given necessary directives to the CP here. We will get to the root of this case,” the IG told his audience.

He however cautioned the community against rushing into conclusion but to await the findings of the investigative committee which would be made public.

“Let us not jump into conclusions. I have visited the State Command and I have directed a thorough investigation.”

Egbetokun assured that the Police would support the family of the deceased.

“We know that no amount of support will ease their pains, but we’re sure that our efforts will go a long way. I pray that no sad story will bring me to Kwara again,” he said.

Various speakers at the occasion, including the Balogun Fulani, youths and the Ilorin Decendants Union representative, demanded justice regarding the death of Abdulquadri.

NAN reports that the deceased was arrested by police operatives on Thursday for allegedly owing one Peter, a fellow colleague at Olam Farms in Offa, the sum of N220,000.

He reportedly died in custody late Friday.

