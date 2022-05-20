IFMA empowers 25 technical school students to celebrate 25th anniversary

In commemoration of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Nigeria Chapter’s silver jubilee which coincided with World Facility Management Day. The association celebrated the milestone achieved over the years by empowering 25 students of government technical colleges in Lagos.

Five students each from five government technical colleges in Lagos including Government Technical College, Ikotun; Government Technical College, Ikorodu; Government Technical College, Epe; Government Technical College Agidingbi, were equipped with toolboxes, safety jackets and safety helmets as their discipline of learning falls within facility management. The twenty-five students were promised employment upon completion of their education by some industry operators who attended the event.

The IFMA anniversary celebration was held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos with the theme, ‘Leading a Sustainable Future’, aimed at strengthening goals to achieve an improved facility maintenance culture in Nigeria.

Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing who joined virtually as the keynote speaker, reiterated the relevance of facility management to infrastructure development. “It is important to mention that facility management is a very expansive area of human activity that involves a diversity of skills whose impact will remain with us for a long time”.

Read also: Nigeria’s constitution is a scam, says Akeredolu

He also acknowledged the work of Nike Adekanbi in ensuring the goals of Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency are fulfilled and on track. He however urged the private sector to take ownership and responsibility of facility management, since the private sector accounts for the majority of buildings and infrastructure in Nigeria.

Segun Adebayo, the President of IFMA, Nigeria Chapter applauded the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing under the leadership of Babatunde Raji Fashola, the minister of Works and Housing for a commendable job in ensuring the assent of Executive order 11 on National Public Buildings Maintenance.

“The effort of the Ministry of Works & Housing on this laudable achievement has indeed renewed our hope of providing professional attention to the Country’s numerous facilities and her growing infrastructure. In fact with this feat, I am delighted to say that maintenance culture has fully resurrected in our nation,” Adebayo said.

While speaking on the future goals of the association, the President revealed their readiness to continue to provide leadership and direction in the built environment through innovative initiatives, use of technology, specialised training and strategic collaboration that translate to the actualisation of a transformative future in the built environment.

According to him, the theme of the event clearly validates the leadership of the association in the industry and also confirms it as a forward-thinking association. “This you can see in our endless advocacy and strategic collaborations with credible public and private institutions”.