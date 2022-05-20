Nigeria’s constitution is a scam, says Akeredolu

Ondo State governor and chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has faulted the 1999 constitution which puts security on the exclusive legislative, describing it as a scam.

Akeredolu, a lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the constitution allows the Federal Government to wield excessive power, hence the need for a review to devolve some power to the federating states.

He, however, commended Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, for supporting the call to restructure the country.

In a statement he personally signed and released to journalists on Thursday, in Akure, stated that the 1999 constitution (as amended), mocks Nigeria’s federal status, adding that the precarious state of the polity, security, and economy has evoked a compelling need to rejig the constitution.

“We hold it as self-evident that a federal state must put in place a system of administration which reflects its heterogeneous character.

“The federating units must progress from the semblance of autonomy to the recognition of their unique features which justify their existence. All institutions must emerge as consequences of deliberative engagements designed to accommodate and serve all segments of society. Social services become seamless and effective when governance is localised.”

Akeredolu added that legislators must consider, very seriously, making laws that will deepen the current democratic experiment.

Speaking on the growing acceptability of the Amotekun Corps, Akeredolu said the corps pointed at the path to tread in ensuring that collaborative efforts among security agencies yielded maximum protection for the citizenry.

According to him, “It, therefore, becomes anomalous and suspicious to insist on a central command structure of policing the polity.

“We are proud of our modest intervention at a most auspicious moment in the country. We enjoin all patriots to look critically into the issues bordering on the challenges faced by the country as a result of the current system.

“Devolution of powers must be perceived as necessary for the development of the country. There can be no meaningful progress in a system where the federating units are treated as mere outposts for the central administration.”

He said, “We just read in the news the statement credited to the governor of Bauchi State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, Bala Mohammed, on the Western Nigeria Security Network, code-named Amotekun.

“He spoke on the need to restructure the polity for real development. He identified this ingenious design to save the lives and property of our people as necessary.

“We commend him for the rare courage exhibited at a time when it is considered expedient to cling to equivocation and outright denial of the obvious for political correctness. This conduct is exemplary.

“We also salute him for his bold declaration that there can be no advancement unless there is restructuring. Aspiring politicians to public office must have a clear vision of how to solve socio-economic problems,” said Akeredolu.