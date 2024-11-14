ICPC Chair urges Nigerian women, youth to champion anti-corruption efforts

Musa Adamu Aliyu, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

Musa Aliyu, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has called on Nigerian women and youth to take center stage in combating corruption and other social vices that have permeated society.

Speaking at a one-day workshop titled “Women and Youth Alliance Against Corruption,” held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja, Aliyu emphasized that women and young people are often the first to experience the consequences of corruption and are, therefore, crucial in the fight against it.

According to a statement signed by Demola Bakare, Acting Director of Public Enlightenment and Education, ICPC, Aliyu underscored the importance of uniting resources and voices, noting that the workshop was more than a gathering; it represented a vital platform for empowering women and youth.

He described the initiative as a “pillar of public engagement,” which aligns with the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000, the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, and the ICPC Strategic Action Plan 2024-2028.

“Engaging women and young people in this battle is essential, as they hold the keys to innovative solutions and transformative leadership,” Aliyu said.

He added that the ICPC is committed to leveraging technology to mobilize inclusive coalitions and amplify marginalized voices.

He expressed hope that by empowering these groups, the ICPC could cultivate an anti-corruption movement that is “diverse, inclusive, and sustainable,” ultimately leading to a more just and unbiased society.

Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria also addressed the gathering, reinforcing the necessity of collective action.

She highlighted that corruption disproportionately affects the most vulnerable—women, children, and marginalized communities—and called on Nigerians to approach the fight against corruption as a shared responsibility.

“It takes the collective will of the entire nation to defeat corruption,” she stated.

She urged the involvement of civil society, the private sector, and particularly the youth, whom she described as “invaluable assets in this struggle.”

Tinubu urged women and youth to step beyond advocacy roles and become leaders and reformers in their own right.

She condemned the rising instances of sexual exploitation in educational institutions and workplaces, describing them as threats to the dignity and rights of women and girls.

“We must work towards creating safe spaces for our sisters and daughters, ensuring that their dignity is upheld and their rights protected,” she noted.

Tinubu also urged female leaders to use their influence to push for laws that address these injustices.

The First Lady also addressed young leaders directly, encouraging them to see the event as a “call to action.”

With lawmakers at both national and state levels working to update anti-corruption legislation, she stressed that it is up to the youth to turn these laws into real change through advocacy, transparency, and accountability.

She commended the ICPC for fostering partnerships with other anti-corruption bodies, civil society, and the private sector, calling the Commission’s collaborative efforts “pivotal” to advancing Nigeria’s anti-corruption agenda.

The workshop attracted policymakers, community leaders, and activists, providing participants with tools, strategies, and support networks through sessions designed to strengthen transparency, integrity, and accountability across communities and institutions.

