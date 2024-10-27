ICPC, NUJ, MacArthur Foundation believe in ‘power of pen’ in corruption fight

…Urge journalists, ‘don’t only expose corruption, prevent it’

Corruption has been blamed as one of the major factors hindering the growth and development of the Nigerian nation.

It has become a cankerworm, which has eaten very deeply into the fabrics of the society. It is wreaking a serious havoc both in the public and private sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

This has persisted despite efforts at combating it. It has become a pain in the neck because there seems to be no genuine political commitment to combat it. Over the years, leaders have spoken loud about anti-corruption efforts, but there has been no will power to do the actual implementation.

Despite the institutions set up to combat the menace of corruption, the monster has continued to upset the country.

It was against this backdrop that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recently sought the collaboration of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to deploy the instrument of its trade, which is the “pen”, towards proper dissemination of information about the cankerworm and the need to “kill it dead” wherever it is found in the polity.

The leadership of the ICPC has also secured the support of the MacArthur Foundation in the fight.

To kick off the collaboration, ICPC-NUJ organised a one-day workshop aimed at fighting corruption.

The workshop, was themed ‘The Power of the Pen in the Fight Against Corruption.’

Addressing the participants at the workshop, Chris Isiguzo, president, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), emphasised the crucial role of the media in the fight against corruption.

Isiguzo commended the ICPC for its ongoing efforts in the fight against corruption and MacArthur Foundation for its commitment in advancing good governance in Nigeria.

“Corruption remains one of the greatest impediments to Nigeria’s progress, which undermines development, widens inequality, and perpetuates a cycle of poverty and instability,” he noted.

The NUJ president also enumerated some of the roles played by journalists to include exposing corruption through investigative journalism, raising public awareness and mobilising citizens and creating a culture of transparency and accountability.

He urged the journalists to take full advantage of the workshop to engage meaningfully with the sessions on investigative journalism, ethical standards, and data journalism.

He emphasised that without adequate protection, journalists remain vulnerable to threats, harassment, and violence, which undermine their ability to carry out their duties effectively.

“Journalists play an essential role in the fight against corruption, and it is imperative that their safety and security be treated as a top priority,” Isiguzo said.

“If we are to continue this essential work of exposing corruption and holding public officials accountable, journalists must be able to operate in a safe environment, free from intimidation and harm.”

He highlighted the numerous cases of attacks on journalists in Nigeria, especially those involved in investigative reporting on corruption, emphasising the urgent need for government and security agencies to take stronger measures to protect the press.

He called on both state and non-state actors to respect press freedom, stressing that a free and protected press is crucial for democracy and good governance.

Isiguzo urged media organisations to provide necessary training for their staff to handle the risks associated with investigative journalism.

He also advocated for better laws and policies that protect journalists from legal harassment and ensure their safety while carrying out their duties.

He reaffirmed the NUJ’s commitment to supporting journalists in their work and collaborating with international organisations and stakeholders to ensure that journalists in Nigeria can operate without fear, while continuing to serve as a vital force in the fight against corruption.

In his goodwill message the Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Adamu Aliyu, called on the media to intensify its efforts in supporting the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Aliyu highlighted the essential role played by the media in promoting transparency and holding individuals and institutions accountable.

He stressed that the media was a crucial partner in exposing corrupt practices and creating public awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption.

The ICPC boss urged journalists to continue digging deep into corruption cases, and also to ensure accuracy, fairness, and professionalism in their reporting.

Kole Shettima, the Country Director of the MacArthur Foundation, in his goodwill message, called on the media to not only expose corruption but also highlight positive stories and individuals driving change in Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

Shettima stressed the dual responsibility of the media, in holding corrupt individuals accountable and promoting stories of integrity and transformation.

He also emphasised that while investigative journalism remains a powerful tool in uncovering corrupt practices, the media must also celebrate those working tirelessly to foster transparency and accountability.

He noted that media organisations should balance this by also shining a light on success stories, those who are working within the system to make a difference.

“I urge the media to begin to report good things and good people in public and private sectors doing things that are elevating in society so that it is only negative things that are happening in the country. We must push forward in our reportage the great things happening in our country,” he said.

He particularly pointed out that some of the scenes of rituals and other secret society involvements as portrayed in Nollywood films create negative impression that it is only those that go into such practices that build magnificent houses and live good life in society.

He urged the media to use the pen to change harmful narratives and to project “our values.”

In his seminal presentation, Ike Neliaku, president and chairman of Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), urged media practitioners to harness the power of the “pen in fight against corruption.”

Neliaku, who was the keynote speaker, emphasised the crucial role of journalism in combating corruption amid blunt pen.

Dissecting the theme, ‘The Power of the Pen in the Fight Against Corruption,’ Naliaku highlighted the unique position journalists occupy in society as watchdogs and agents of change, stressing the need for increased collaboration between the media, public relations practitioners, and stakeholders to expose and tackle corruption effectively.

He pointed out that the power of the pen, when used with integrity and commitment, can hold leaders accountable, raise public awareness, and influence policy reforms.

He traced corruption back to colonialism era, emphasiing that the pen has been badly and heavily threatened, progressively and seems to have become blunt in the Nigerian society.

He called for the active engagement of civil society organisations and other stakeholders in supporting the media’s efforts.

“Addressing corruption requires a united front where the media, civil society, public relations professionals, and government work hand in hand,” he said.

He urged journalists to remain ethical and objective, underscoring that trust between the media and the public is a vital component in the fight against corruption.

Advising media practitioners to move with the times and embrace technology for effectiveness, he emphasised the need for journalists to also embrace a new approach in their reportage on corruption.

Neliaku said that it was not enough to report to expose corruption, but that efforts must be geared toward ensuring prevention, urging also that the media must always present corruption as a societal ill that can be cured through collective effort and early intervention.

He also urged journalists to tell stories that inspire action, engage the public in the fight against corruption, and work with agencies like the ICPC to bring about long-term change.

While advising the ICPC Chairman to consider adopting a fresh approach to the fight against corruption, he recommended a focus on rebuilding public trust by involving citizens in the discourse and creating awareness campaigns that educate the masses on the dangers of corruption.

It was his belief that popularising anti-corruption measures and promoting prevention over punitive action would help shift the national mindset towards tackling the root causes of the problem.

“The fight against corruption is not just about punishment, it is about prevention. Journalists have a responsibility to educate the public, provide clarity on the issues, and help rebuild trust in institutions,” the keynote speaker said.

He commended the ICPC for organising the workshop aimed at fostering a platform for dialogue and education.

He reiterated the NIPR’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in public office, calling for continuous training and capacity-building for journalists to enhance their investigative reporting skills.

A communique jointly signed by the ICPC Chairman, Aliyu, and the NUJ President, Isiguzo, noted that “The engagement had in attendance 67 professional journalists from both foreign and local media; three media-related NGOS/CSOs, four Panellists, Special Guests, Directors of ICPC; staff of the NUJ Secretariat and ICPC personnel, as well as the media. It also featured goodwill messages from the Senate Committee Chairman on Anti-Corruption on behalf of the National Assembly; the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists; Managing Director, NAN; Director-General, FRCN; Director-General, NTA, and the Country Director, MacArthur Foundation.”

According to the communique, “In view of the issues, the workshop, during the technical session recommended stronger collaboration between the Commission and the media and for the Commission to ensure that this kind of workshop is sustained.

“Advised ICPC to consider instituting an annual award and reward system to Media houses/Journalists that reports the Commission’s activities, and Corruption and Anti-Corruption stories most.

“Emphasised the need for attention to be paid by the ICPC and the media on how public resources are stolen, concealed, utilised and transferred.

“Highlighted the importance of data journalism and the need for the ICPC to encourage research/data-based journalism to help advance the cause of anticorruption and good governance.

“Urged Media house owners/editors to desist from putting undue pressure on journalists/reporters who embark on uncovering major cases of corruption to discontinue their reports for whatever reason in the interest of the nation.

“Advised the ICPC to focus on the Nigeria’s pension system with a view to ensuring that workers’ fear of a bleak future after service is dispelled and they can work without engaging in graft.

“Advocated for the passage of the whistle blower protection law to encourage undeterred reportage of corrupt practices and mitigate the risks faced by journalists as safety of journalists must be a priority.

“Stressed the need for NUJ, Online News publishers of Nigeria and the Nigeria Guild of Editors to help in checking the activities of online purveyors of fake news who are making a living out of it.

“Advocated the need to build the capacity of Journalists through training and retraining and also build confidence in them to enable them do their jobs effectively.

“Called on the ICPC to identify and collaborate with rural-based Radio Stations on issues of ethical reorientation to help bring about the needed change.

“Urged Media Houses to pay commensurable wage to journalists so as to discourage gratification and embolden them to embark on daring risk of uncovering corruption.”

