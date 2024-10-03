ICPC recovers N13bn diverted public funds in September

…Launches new strategic plan to tackle corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it recovered over N13 billion diverted public funds in September 2024, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight.

This was disclosed by Musa Aliyu, the ICPC chairman during the launch of the Commission’s 2024-2028 Strategic Action Plan, Wednesday, in Abuja.

The new strategic plan sets out a roadmap to combat corruption leveraging technology, enhancing institutional integrity, and fostering collaborations with key stakeholders.

The plan, according to Aliyu, was also aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability within the public sector over the next five years.

Aliyu highlighted the Commission’s commitment to adopting new technologies to enhance investigations, case management, and internal processes.

“We are embarking on ICT reforms that will transform how we handle cases, allowing us to stay ahead of criminal activities in this digital age,” he said.

Aliyu also underscored the importance of capacity building within the Commission and announced the introduction of a specialised training programme designed to equip ICPC officers with the necessary skills to handle complex corruption cases more efficiently.

He said the ICPC was expanding its anti-corruption campaign to the sub-national level, collaborating with over 30 state chief law officers to decentralise the fight against corruption at that level.

A key initiative under the new plan is the upcoming launch of the EthicsPod, a digital platform aimed at promoting transparency and accountability among Nigerians.

This initiative is part of the Commission’s Strategic Action Plan, which focuses on fostering a culture of integrity, accountability, and responsibility.

“The strategic action plan builds on our past successes and outlines the path for the future. We are committed to strengthening institutional integrity and enhancing partnerships with stakeholders,” Aliyu stated.

In its ongoing efforts to prevent corruption, the ICPC has conducted system studies and corruption risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities in public institutions.

Through partnerships with anti-corruption and transparency units in various ministries, departments, and agencies, the Commission continues to bolster grassroots monitoring mechanisms.

Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice lauded the Commission’s efforts in developing a clear roadmap to tackle corruption.

“The fight against corruption remains a cornerstone of this administration’s agenda,” he stated, adding that corruption is a “cancer” that threatens the nation’s progress, undermines trust, and weakens institutions.

Fagbemi assured of his ministry’s commitment to supporting the ICPC with legal frameworks, resources, and guidance to ensure the full realisation of the plan’s objectives.

On his part, Ola Olukoyede, the executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), highlighted the importance of a solid strategy and effective implementation in the fight against corruption.

Olukoyede shared insights into the core elements of his mandate and the challenges he has faced since assuming leadership.

According to him, his mandate focuses on three major areas: strategy, an operational framework that includes investigation and prosecution, and navigating the internal politics of the office.

“We are in this fight together, united by our shared mandate. With God’s grace, Nigeria will rise and reach new heights, and we will succeed in this battle against corruption,” Olukoyede noted.

