Ibom Air hits the 2m passenger mark

Ibom Air has recorded its 2 millionth passenger following its sophisticated algorithm that calculated that the milestone would be reached on December 16, 2022, and it turned out to be the 11:30 am Uyo to Lagos flight.

According to a statement by Aniekan Essienette, general manager, of marketing and communication, the management of Ibom Air, led by George Uriesi, the chief operating officer, and other top staff on hand to do the countdown to the two millionth passenger, who turned out to be Ifeoma Chiadika, a 22-year-old, fresh graduate of Communication Arts from the University of Uyo

“We congratulate Chiadika for emerging as our two millionth passenger. Ibom Air greatly appreciates your patronage and we do not take any single one of our two million passengers for granted.

“We promise to continue to work hard to maintain the high standards that we have come to be known for and customers like you, have come to expect of us”.

Chiadika, the lucky passenger, was gifted with a premium return ticket and a certificate of recognition as Ibom Air’s two millionth passenger.

Ibom Air commenced operations on June 7, 2019. Since then, the airline has operated more than 27,000 scheduled, commercial flights. The airline is ready to commence regional flights in the first quarter of 2023 as it prepares to expand its reach throughout the continent of Africa, operating out of the soon to be commissioned modern hub terminal at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, its home-based.