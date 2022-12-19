Edo govt rewards 17 outstanding civil servants

The Edo State government has recognised 17 civil and public servants for their outstanding performance in 2022.

Anthony Okungbowa, Edo State head of service, while speaking at the 2022 end of year/award presentation ceremony in Benin City, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers.

Okungbowa said the event was in line with the plans of the government to duly reward hardworking and committed civil servants, ensuring they are well motivated to deliver on their duties.

The head of service, who thanked the workers for continuously supporting the reforms and programmes of the government, noted that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government has continued to improve productivity in the service by equipping and retraining employees.

He hinted that, “We have a new set of rules now. Someone mentioned the 13th month salary. I am not giving you 100 percent assurance, but it’s there on the new civil service rules. It’s our hope that when the executive council examines those rules, the approval will be given.”

“You have contributed to the success recorded by the governor in his over six years of leading the state. We have done a lot in transforming the state but you have led the way and ensured a smooth transformation in various sectors of Edo’s economy.

Read also: Firms deepens education support with global scholarship

“The governor loves Edo workers and has their interest at heart. That was why he increased the minimum wage to N40,000 without agitation from labour. The state is paying one of the highest in the country.

“Obaseki is changing the face of the public service. He has approved all promotions till date. Today, Edo has the best minimum wage in the country and the best condition of service. The government has guaranteed a conducive work environment for optimal performance,” Okungbowa added.