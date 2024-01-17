Ibadan explosion caused by illegal miners kills 2, injures 77 – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that two persons and 77 others were injured in the explosion that occured on Tuesday at Dejo Oyeleye Street, Bodija, Ibadan.

He spoke to Journalists at the scene of the explosion where he said that the explosion was caused by illegal miners who stored explosive devices in one of the buildings in Bodija area of Ibadan.

Makinde said that the investigations are ongoing and all those found culpable for this will be brought to book.

He said “This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.

“We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations.”

Makinde said the rescue operations will continue throughout the night.

He also directed “that the medical bills of all victims be covered by the government.”

He said, “We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives.”

We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024 in Bodija, Ibadan. This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties. We have already deployed first responders and all… pic.twitter.com/fDb3EKo55h — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) January 17, 2024