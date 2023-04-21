Ibadan DisCo unveils new initiative for customer metering

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) says it has launched a new initiative aimed at simplifying the way customers get meters.

It said the initiative, called ‘Easy MAPS’, eliminates the need for physical visits or mandatory online registration to provide a more streamlined and efficient metering process for customers.

Kinsley Achife, manager director of IBEDC, disclosed this in a goodwill message, wishing all its customers and Nigerians a peaceful and joyful Eid-Fitri.

He congratulated Muslims for completing the holy month of Ramadan, which marks the end of the fasting period.

Achife, while reflecting on the lessons of Ramadan, such as empathy, unity and mutual respect, said the fasting may have ended, but it is important to sustain the virtues, ideals, and values beyond the month of Ramadan, considering the benefits to individuals, communities and the country at large.

He said IBEDC would do everything within its control to ensure good service delivery during the holidays.

He said: “We are committed to providing quality supply that will enhance the daily lives of our customers, even during the holidays, so our technical crew are available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period, and our customer care line 0700123999 will remain active to respond to complaints and reports promptly.

“With the Easy MAPS, all customers need to do is pay into the designated bank accounts for their location and send proof of payment with their meter/account numbers, and address to the designated WhatsApp numbers. Once the payment is verified, a team of trained technicians will be sent to the customer’s location for evaluation and installation.”

According to Achife, this process eliminates all the initial processes of registration, etc., that many customers, especially the semi-literate, struggle with and which inadvertently exposes them to being scammed by unscrupulous agents posing to help them get metered easily.

“With this new process, we are providing a more customer-centric approach to metering,” the managing director said.

Achife urged customers to take advantage of the company’s payment channels to pay bills and vend, such as Quick Teller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower and ATM to avoid disconnection during the holiday period.

“Our offices will also remain open during the public holidays from 9 am-3 pm; you can also email us at customercare@ibedc.com. Customers can also report safety incidences and reports via customer care and social media,” he said.