I won’t go away, I will lead until we overcome this darkness – Obi

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday, assured millions of his teeming supporters that he will not abandon his mandate, but will lead until Nigeria overcome its current darkness.

Obi, while address a wired press conference at the Plateau hall of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, reiterated that the party will be heading to court to reclaim his mandate.

Peter Obi who came in company of Fidelia Njeze, Esther Nenadi Usman, two former Ministers and the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

He stated that the election was conducted and results announced as programmed.

Obi, who noted that the election will go down as one of the most controversially conducted in Nigeria, added that “Nigerians have been robbed.”

Obi, while pleading with Nigerians to be calm, added that this will not be the end of the struggle. It requires that we now do the right thing.

Obi recalled that he had vowed to govern by the rule of law, adding that he will explore all legal options to reclaim the mandate. He therefore urged Nigerians to come out and vote during the forthcoming gubernatorial election, on the 11th if March.

“Please, come out and be part if the elections. I assure you that I will be part if that election. Be rest assured that your support will not be in vein.