I will recover Nigeria from vested interests – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said his administration will recover Nigeria from vested interests

President Tinubu stated this when he met with All Progressives Congress Women Leaders in the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, led by Betta Edu, the APC national woman leader,

The president said his administration was committed to retrieving Nigeria from the vested interests that have stifled its development.

Tinubu, while highlighting issues of security, the healthcare system and industrialisation, said these would be top on priorities of his administration.

He said his administration was already implementing policies and programmes that would positively impact the citizens.

He listed these to include the Students’ Loan Scheme, which he said would ensure youths enjoy a stable academic calendar in their respective tertiary institutions.

“We have established a scholarship scheme that would guarantee their four years of tertiary education,” he further said.

“Security is paramount in my administration’s agenda because women bear the cost of insecurity anywhere in the world. Issues of insecurity are being discussed at the highest level and this administration will ensure that insecurity is halted immediately.

“Medicare is another. We will ensure that health facilities are revamped and we will pursue this with vigour. Industrialization is yet another priority as your children and relations will gain employment,” Tinubu stated.

While appreciating the women leaders for the visit, President Tinubu praised them for their support during the campaigns and elections, adding that they all deserve awards for their efforts.

“You all deserve gold medals because you worked so hard politically, overcoming so many obstacles like the fuel scarcity and Naira ‘confiscation,’ promising that their children would receive better rewards as their future is now guaranteed with the initiatives being put in place.”

The president, who also spoke on his new role as ECOWAS chairman, told the visiting women that though his emergence would place on him additional responsibility, it would spur him to work even harder.

“We will continue to strive for a better Nigeria. You will not regret your confidence in this administration.”

Reaffirming his administration’s open-door policy, Tinubu explained that the unity of the country is essential and central to his mind.

He advised the women leaders to be accommodating of others from other parties, who, having seen the silver lining and the brighter future that lies ahead, are now willing to come on board.

He tasked the APC women leaders to educate the citizens on the policies and programmes of his administration with the awareness that the present difficulties are temporary.

“You understand better, you are better coordinators, you know how to multitask. The gains of the subsidy removal will be channeled to better the lives of Nigerians from the few that have been fleecing the nation,” Tinubu said.

Earlier, Edu stated that the APC women were in Aso Rock to congratulate the president on his victory at the polls and his recent election as ECOWAS chairman.

The APC woman leader appealed to the president to consider more women for appointments to government positions.