I will create 22 LCDAs in C’River if elected – Nyong

Effiong Nyong, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), has said that he would create additional 22 local council development areas (LCDAs) in Cross River State, if elected on March 11.

Addressing journalists in Calabar, the state capital, on Friday, the former general manager of Sparkling FM said this would bring development to the state and create employment opportunities for the youths.

“There would be jobs for contractors, youth employment and opportunities for all at the third tier of government”

He said the Calabar Port was not working because of ‘lack of political will by the state and Federal Government.’

The ADC government under my watch will restructure the civil service and create employment opportunities for our youths.

On sports development, he said he would build a stadium in each of the senatorial districts as a way of encouraging sports development in the state and expand the U.J.Esuene Stadium.

The governorship candidate also promised to ensure that all pensioners were paid from 2014 till date.