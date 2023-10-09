I-Train to empower women entrepreneurs, professionals with mentorship

I-Train Africa, an edutech social enterprise, aims to empower women entrepreneurs and professionals through mentorship and collaboration.

Aderinsola Adio-Adepoju, convener and founder of I-Train Africa stated that her organisation is set to host ‘The Leading Women’ an edition of the global mentorship programme to address systemic challenges of underrepresentation of women.

Also, she noted that the hybrid event will help address issues limiting career advancement opportunities faced by African women across sectors and institutions.

She noted that the theme, ‘Nurturing Half of The Global Population to Lead,’ GMC 2023, aims to unite over 30,000 women from 40 African countries.

She added that participants will be provided with networking opportunities, and mentorship guidance from over 40 speakers representing over 20 nations.

Speaking on elevating African women to global heights, the convener explained that in recent years, African women have made significant strides in various industries, particularly in senior management and corporate board memberships.

As such, she noted that GMC 2023 is poised to accelerate this positive trend by offering a robust platform to propel African women into positions of influence, leadership, and global decision-making.

She noted that the theme aligns with the core mission of I-Train Africa, which is to contribute to achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 4, 5, and 8.

In a statement she mentioned that the event has received support from Gregory Pepper, CEO of Potentialife Foundation.

According to her, Pepper stated that his organisation’s partnership with I-Train Africa for the conferences aligns with one of its core pillars.

She added that through the partnership the foundation is offering a 13-week free leadership programme to 2,000 women who participate most during the conference.

The convener further stated that GMC 2023 transcends being a mere conference saying it’s a bold step towards tangible change, empowering African women to shatter glass ceilings, forge new paths, and redefine leadership paradigms across all sectors.

“It pledges not just a meeting ground, but a transformative journey enriched with educational sessions, practical tools, and networking opportunities.”

“This underscores our dedication to this pillar, as we envision GMC 2023 as a pivotal moment.”

The Global Mentorship Conference (GMC) – The Leading Women Edition is scheduled to hold Saturday, October 14, in Lagos.