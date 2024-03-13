I support whatever he is doing – Bauchi governor declares support for Ningi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared the state government’s support for Abdul Ningi, following his three-month suspension by the Senate due to his comments regarding the alleged N3.7 trillion missing from the 2024 budget.

Ningi, representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, resigned as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) after his suspension on Tuesday.

Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West), chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, initiated a motion on breach of privilege against Ningi during the Senate session on Tuesday.

This motion led to Jimoh Ibrahim proposing a 12-month suspension for Ningi, citing allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the National Assembly.

However, other senators proposed an amendment to reduce Ningi’s suspension to three months, which was eventually ratified by the senate.

Mohammed expressed his disappointment during the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Bauchi on Wednesday, stating, “Yesterday, I was very sad the Senate suspended one of our best from Bauchi for saying the truth, for standing up to be the beacon of the truth.”

Mohammed, who is also the chairman PDP Governors’ Forum, said, “Equally I don’t know what we will do but we will discuss privately to see what we can do to support him because I support whatever he is doing and that is our best position especially if what he saying is the truth.”