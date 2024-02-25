I see more entrepreneurs embracing alternative sources of energy this year – Delta SPADTE

As Nigerians and the businesses in the country groan over epileptic power supply, many have abandoned their businesses while others are merely struggling to survive.

Electricity as a major source of power supply in the country is seen to be frustrating homes and businesses as they rely more on generating sets. Only a few families and businesses presently afford solar power as alternative.

Even those who have generating sets find it difficult to fuel and maintain them due to hike in petrol price and economic downturn. This has negatively impacted on livelihoods and revenues of businesses.

Unsteady power has made businesses that thrived at evenings and nights to now close below their usual times daily and this continues to shrink their income.

The current administration led by Sherrif Oborevwori in Delta State seems to have high hopes for the people of the state under his MORE agenda (Meaningful Development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security).

In an interview with BusinessDay, Shimite Love, Delta State Special Adviser on Trade and Export (SPADTE), has revealed that the state government would step in to help entrepreneurs in the state to embrace other sources of power like Gas to Power or Solar to Power.

“The issue of power is not my portfolio but as far as trading and building industries are concerned, you need power. You can’t export products properly without power.

“My current portfolio covers trade (both local) and export which has to do with international trade.

“We have spoken with the commissioner for Trade and Investments who in turn will speak with his colleague in the power sector, the Commissioner for Power on the need to move forward.

“Our governor is very interested in alternative sources of energy especially Gas to Power which is why you see the Kwale Gas Plant; and almost everywhere there is gas, you can see power.

“I think Delta State is the number one producer of gas in the country. So, there is a lot in getting our investors to go into Solar to Power, Gas to Power in the state and I think that we have little, little signs of it but it is a concerted effort.

Before the end of this year, you’ll see a lot of people embracing Gas to Power, and Solar to power.

“We have the Koko Industrial Park, the Ogwashi-Agro Industrial Park and Kwale Agro-Industrial Park.

“One of the essences of building the parks is for many industries to be housed inside of these parks so they can share facilities like water, security, power and access to raw materials which will drive their cost down and make it more competitive for us and other states of the country.

“So, a lot of investments have gone in there (parks). We’ll invest until we see a lot of entrepreneurs enjoy the dividends,” she said.