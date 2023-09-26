“I ran closely-contested race against Tinubu”, another classmate testifies in court

Olajide Adeniji, who said he’s one of President Bola Tinubu’s classmates, is testifying to the fact under oath.

This is as Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the People Democratic Party continues to question the Chicago State University academic records of President Tinubu.

According to Punch, Adeniji testified in a United States district court that he knows and contested against Tinubu as President of Accounting Society Club at the Department of Business Admin/Accounting in the same alma mater.

The affidavit taken on September 23 at the Northern District of Illinois Court in Chicago read, “I, Olajide Adeniji, after having been first duly sworn upon oath, do hereby state that I am over 21 years of age, that I have personal knowledge of the facts stated herein, and could competently testify thereto if called upon to do so: I attended Chicago State University, Chicago, Illinois from 1977 to 1979 when I graduated with a degree in Business Administration/Accounting in 1979.

Read also: Atiku keen on exposing Tinubu’s shady past, says Obaseki

“I am familiar with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now the President of Nigeria. I was a student at Chicago State University from 1977 to 1979 and Bola Tinubu and I were in the same course of study.

“I also ran in a closely-contested race against and Bola Tinubu for the Leadership of Accounting Society Club of the Department of Business Administration/Accounting. I also recognize and know the person who I attended Chicago State University with, Bola A. Tinubu, is the same person who is now the President of Nigeria. Pursuant to 28 U.S.C 1746, I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct,” it stated.

Adeniji’s testimonial is coming few weeks after Durojaiye Ogunsanya, a public affairs analyst, also said he’s a coursemate to President Tinubu.

Ogunsanya, on TVC’s breakfast show ‘This Morning,’ testified that they both graduated from the Department of Accounting and Business Administration in 1979 at the same university.

Atiku, who is challenging the victory of president Tinubu in the 2023 presidential polls had secured an application for the University to make the president’s academic records available to his legal team.

Acting on the application, a magistrate, Jeffrey Gilbert, approved that the request be granted and all relevant and non-privileged documents to made available to the applicant.

However, Tinubu, on Monday, pleaded with the US district Judge, Nancy Maldonado, to order Chicago State University to protect his privileged information such as admission records, transcripts and gender and release only his certificate.