I ‘ll continue campaigning for new Nigeria – Obi

…asks electorate to resist vote buying in Ondo

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has said democracy as being practised in Nigeria is currently suffering, saying there must be a strategic movement from vote buying to free, fair and credible electoral process and elections.

Obi, who spoke on Monday at the campaign rally of the LP held at Ilesha Garage in Akure, the Ondo State capital, however, said he would continue to campaign to Nigerians on the need to start building a new country.

“They have turned democracy into transitional politics. We are here for the campaign of the gubernatorial election coming up on Saturday.

“We know democracy is suffering in Nigeria, we know they’ve turned democracy into transitional politics. But we still insist that we continue to campaign and tell Nigerians that this is the time to start building a new Nigeria.

“A Nigeria where a child of nobody is somebody, a Nigeria where there will be equal opportunity, a Nigeria where we put people out of poverty, a Nigeria where our children will be in school, where our hospitals will work.

“We don’t want people to give us money which they’ve stolen from us and thereafter, they continue to steal more. We want to stop stealing and start rebuilding.

“We want to stop the destroying and start the rebuilding, we want to move this country from consumption to production. So, we can create jobs. That’s why we are here campaigning.

“Ondo electorate should shun vote buying and selling because it’s money which they’ve stolen that they are using to buy them”, he said.

The former Anambra State governor, however, urged the people of Ondo State to shun vote buying in the November 16 Governorship election.

Sola Ebiseni, the Governorship candidate of the party in the State, described LP as the only party that can transform the State.

Ebiseni said “Labour Party is the most popular political party in Ondo State. This is a party that the people of Ondo State voted for twice and was in power in this state between 2009 and 2017.

“Our programmes and policies and even projects are everywhere and you know it. Everywhere you go in Ondo State, all the projects you see are in the colour of the dress I am wearing. I am deliberately wearing the orange colour, which is the colour of the Labour Party and the colour you will see in every project.

“Our presidential candidate is here to give support and to let Nigerians know that the Labour Party is the party to vote for.

