Obi has a chance to become Nigeria’s president in 2027- Tanko

Yunusa Tanko, national coordinator of the ‘Obidient Movement,’ says Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 candidate, can become Nigeria’s president in 2027.

He said this on Saturday at a one-day symposium, themed, ‘Repositioning the Obidient Movement for Greater Impact,’ organised by the Obidient Movement and Anambra State support groups at the All Saints Cathedral Auditorium in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Tanko said the electoral malpractice in the 2023 election denied Obi victory, noting that Obi has the potential to emerge as president in 2027 if everybody puts their acts together.

“We are dedicated to promoting good governance and accountability by bringing together key stakeholders to discuss Nigeria’s future. This event underscores the movement’s commitment to unity, justice, and equity. We will have our agents prepared well before the 2027 general election, training and retraining them.

“A new Nigeria is possible if we start doing the right things in electing those who lead us. We are determined to end bad governance in Nigeria by ensuring the right people are elected. During the 2023 general election, we were accused of lacking structure, yet Peter Obi won the election but was denied victory due to electoral malpractice. This time, history will not repeat itself.

“Even the North is dissatisfied with the current government. We will advocate for electoral reform and champion it legally and physically. We will mobilise our people on the streets, and in the courts, and present our proposals to the National Assembly. The Obidient Movement seeks to empower Nigerian youths, advocating for meaningful change and accountability.”

In her remarks, Prof. Stella Okunna, the event chair, encouraged the team to increase visibility beyond party lines.

He said, “I have distributed a document titled ‘Ka Anambra Chawapu.’ The

document outlines policies for a better, brighter, and more prosperous Anambra, which, when implemented, will ensure a better future for the state.”

Valentine Ozigbo, Labour Party cheftain, urged members to work towards a better Nigeria, stressing that the people must unite to wrest power from the incumbents.

