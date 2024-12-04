I have not borrowed a kobo – as Fubara reacts to claims he ramped up Rivers loans from $80m to 203m

…Urges his detractors to come see 12 days of projects commissioning

Governor Sim Fubara has denied borrowing a kobo in recent past, denying claims he ramped up Rivers external debts from $80m in 2023 to $203m in June 2024.

Fubara challenged anybody including the Debt Management Office (DMO) that published the figures in their website to produce evidence of such loans he signed.

Gov Fubara spoke when he inaugurated the reconstructed 11.8 kilometres Okehi-Umuola-Eberi Link Road, along Okehi-Omuma Road, in Etche Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Sources however said the loans was taken by the immediate past governor for water project but was allegedly not reported in DMO website until recently.

Reacting, Gov Fubara said: “I am happy to say here, I stand to be challenged, this administration has not borrowed to execute projects. The only money we borrowed was the one we used for the Ring Road project, and everybody is aware of it.

“Go and bring any paper. Go to Debt Management Office and check if we have asked for any loons. We don’t need it. What is important is the little we are getting, we are applying it rightly.”

Gov Fubara also said that no matter how hard detractors tried to starve the State of funds, his administration has continued to provide social services and infrastructure projects to the people.

The Governor stated that the 14 days that have been set aside in December 2024 will be used to showcase the landmark projects undertaken by his administration to prove that it has remained focused.

These set of projects, he said, are definitely going to transform the socio-economic status of communities in the benefitting Local Government Areas in the State.

The Governor said his determination remains to make the people happy with the mantra of “Rivers First”, which is why he will not politicise projects’ delivery.

He said, “But, today, we are starting to showcase what we have done in those months when people were asking what are we doing? Where is the fund?

The governor took pride with the successful payment of N85,000 new minimum wage and further affirmed the commitment and love of his administration to Rivers people, who he said have continued to stand by his government with unalloyed support.

Governor Fubara, however, acknowledged how tough it has been amidst the political crisis, to provide the climate of peace and security to Rivers people, which has been achieved on a continuous basis.

He said: “And we said, whatever it will cost us, we must make sure that we did this. So, I am happy the contractor didn’t disappoint us. I am also happy that the communities, both in Etche and Omuma, gave us the needed support.”

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara said the Okehi-Umuola-Eberi Link Road is a major access route, and cannot be left in deplorable condition, adding that the Umuakali-Eberi-Omodu Road on the other end has already been earmarked for commissioning.

“I stand to be challenged, Omuma for more than eight years had not witnessed any project. It was in our administration that we awarded Umuakali-Eberi road.

“The road was almost completed when we came. So, we said, how can we be going to commission a project and the access road is bad?

Providing the project description, the State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said five months ago, before commencement of reconstruction work, the road was deplorable and a nightmare to commuters.

He said, “The road is 7.3 metres wide and the design specifications are 150 millimeters of stone base, 50 millimeters of binder course, and 50 millimeters of wearing course. At some point of the road, we also did cement stabilization, because of some few wet areas.”

In his speech, Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Uzodinma Nwafor, described Governor Fubara as the deliverer of Rivers State from the coven of darkness, adding that he has given the people liberty and made Etche people feel positive impact of his administration.

