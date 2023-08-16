I did not plot against Adamu, Al-Makura – Governor Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has distanced himself from the insinuations making the round that he plotted the downfall of the two prominent political leaders of the state, Abdullahi Adamu and Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

The governor categorically said that he has no hand or knowledge in the political misfortune that befell the two leaders, as he was always in the forefront pushing for their course.

Adamu and Al-Makura contested the seat of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of which the former, through the support of the presidency and former President Muhammadu Buhari defeated Al-Makura in the contest.

Al-Makura, who was conspicuously seen campaigning for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election in the state, was said to be eyeing ministerial seat in Tinubu’s government.

However, Governor Sule has distanced himself from the claim that he was responsible for his predecessor, Al-Makura not to be nominated for the ministerial slot.

Governor Sule, in a statement signed and issued by his Senior Special Adviser, Public Affairs, Peter Ahamba, a copy which was made available to BusinessDay, described the author and his sponsor as conflict merchants bent on causing disaffection between the governor and the two political leaders of the state.

According to the statement, “The attention of His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, governor of Nassrawa State, has been drawn to a media publication in one of the national dailies with the headline: ‘How Governor Sule plotted the exit of Adamu, Al-Makura in Nasarawa politics.’

“Ordinarily the Governor would not have bothered responding to this mischievous publication, its potency to cause unnecessary friction between the governor and the two political leaders in the state, if not addressed, has made this reaction pertinent as it will go a long way in putting the issues raised in their proper perspectives.

“To start with, it is public knowledge that Governor Abdullahi Sule, in the believe that respect and support are reciprocal, has remained consistent in his support to his predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in all his political endeavours, including the 2023 Senatorial election which he re-contested.

“Even though the election went the other way round, the Governor as a democrat had no choice than to accept the outcome of the election and good enough, Senator Al-Makura, in the same manner, demonstrated an uncommon spirit of statesmanship by voluntarily withdrawing the matter at the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal where he had filed a petition challenging the outcome of the senatorial election which the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, citing his desire for peace and a united Nassrawa State, among other considerations as what informed his decision to withdraw the matter.

“Recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) requested all Governors of the APC control States to submit three names each, for him to consider one out of the names and nominate/appoint as Minister and Senator Al-Makura’s name featured prominently on the list submitted by Governor Sule to the President for Nassrawa State.

“It is a known fact that the appointment of Ministers is solely the prerogative of Mr. President to consider and appoint whoever he wants from each State as a member of the Federal Executive Council, and Governor Sule’s powers to determine who is appointed a Minister is limited. This is a fact everyone, including the author of the ill-intended publication should know.

“On former Governor Abdullahi Adamu, the immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), whom the author of the media publication also tried fruitlessly to tell his readers where and how Governor Sule has done anything to undermine the former, it is also pertinent to state that Governor Sule has no hand in the political squabbles that led to Adamu’s resignation as National Chairman of the APC.

“It is rather mischievous for anyone to insinuate and or accuse Governor Sule of been responsible for the internal disagreement among members of the National Working Committee of the party that led to the voluntary resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu. The unfortunate development has nothing absolutely to do with the Governor. It is on record that Governor Sule was the first APC Governor to openly declare support for Nasarawa State to have National Chairman of the ruling party and worked relentlessly for its realisation.

“Again, when there were agitations in some quarters for the ousting of the National Chairman early this year, Governor Sule stood firm against the move, without minding the implication on his re-election bid. How then will the Governor turn around to destroy the house he contributed immensely in building?

“Governor Sule has continued to accord tremendous respect for the founding fathers of the State, including the duo of Senators Al-Makura and Abdullahi Adamu for their role towards the progress and development of the State and will not look back in this regard. He has no reason whatsoever to work against the interest of any of them as the author mischievously wants members of the public to believe. As a matter of fact, Governor Sule as a devoted Muslim does not plot the downfall of anybody.

“The good thing however, is that, members of the general public, particularly the peace-loving citizens of state are much aware of the persistent moves by conflict merchants to cause disaffection between the Governor and the two political leaders of the State. We wish to advise such individuals to have a rethink as the Governor and the two former Governors are inseparable.

“We equally urge the duo of Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, whom Governor Sule holds in high esteem to be wary of mischief makers and disregard the said publication in its entirety as it has no iota of truth. It is baseless, unfounded and failed attempt by enemies of the State, cause unnecessary acrimony between them and the Governor.”