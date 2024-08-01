Hunger protest: Anambra markets, others open with normal business activities

Anambra state markets’ leaderships have assured that none of the markets would be shutdown during the #EndBadGovernance# national protest ongoing across the country.

There is normalcy in Onitsha, Nnewi, both commercial hubs of the state and other environs with filling stations, banks opened and motor transporters hustling for their daily bread.

To douse the tension already generated by the protest, particularly on the traders and customers, Chief Innocent Ezeoha, Chairman of Onitsha Main Market has said the Igbos are not part of it.

“You can see that the shops are open for business and traders and customers going about peacefully.

“There is normalcy here. We are not part of the protest. We are already suffering the hardship, and staying at home doing nothing or pouring out on the streets to protest will not the best option.

“We want government at all levels to do the needful. They should also help traders by ensuring conducive environment for business to thrive in the country,” he said.

Mr James Oraka, a trader at Nkwo Nnewi Market, said that protests have never solved social problems of the country.

“We, Igbos don’t want to be part of the protest because other tribes will say we engineered it at the end. We are learning from history.

“Go inside the market and see things for yourself that most traders are in their shops transacting business, and customers coming and going peacefully,” Oraka said.

At the filling stations visited, the fuel pump attendants were busy dispensing the product to prospective customers.

Other business activities are moving with security operatives doing their normal duties and harassment of people.