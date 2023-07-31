Human Trafficking: FIDA advocates collaboration, framework to dismantle trafficking network

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ogun State Chapter, on Sunday emphasised the need to combat trafficking in persons by addressing its root causes and tackling the systemic factors that allow it to flourish.

Taiwo Olusesi, Chairperson, FIDA Ogun Chapter, said this in a statement to commemorate the 2023 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons with theme: “Reach Every Victim of Trafficking, Leave no One Behind”.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the United Nations World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which holds on July 30 every year was first observed in 2014.

It was enacted to educate people and nations on the scourge of human trafficking, the plight of victims and their relations, the need to protect and preserve the rights of such victims, and ultimately, the urgent interventions required to put an and to incidents of human trafficking.

Olusesi stated that addressing trafficking in person required collaboration, cooperation, and a multi-faceted approach involving governments, law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations, and individuals.

She noted that the annual event was a solemn occasion that brought to remembrance the grave injustices perpetrated against fellow human beings.

She said the day called for reflection, action, and a united commitment to eradicate this heinous crime from the world.

The FIDA Ogun Chairperson, acknowledging the presence of human trafficking within close communities, said it was our duty to expose it, to confront it head-on, and to bring those responsible to justice.

She said : “W e `Leave People Behind’ when we fail to play our part in putting an end to exploitation, refuse to support victim-survivors and their affected families, and leave individuals and groups vulnerable to traffickers and trafficking.

“We must recognise that human trafficking is not an isolated issue.

“It is intertwined with global economic crises, poverty, inequality, gender discrimination, socio-economic inequalities and other social injustices that have left several communities and nations vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers and their sponsors.

“Human trafficking; a modern-day form of slavery, preys upon the vulnerability of individuals, exploiting their hopes, dreams, and aspirations.

“It knows no boundaries, affecting men, women, and children from every corner of the globe and is an affront to our shared humanity and an assault on the principles of justice and equality.

“In line with the theme of the 2023 World Day Against Trafficking in Person, we stand together to raise awareness, to amplify the voices of survivors, and to shine a light on the dark corners where this evil thrives,” she said.

Olusesi said education and awareness were powerful weapons in the battle against human trafficking.

She said that by educating ourselves and others, we empower communities to recognise the signs of human trafficking, to protect the vulnerable, and to report suspicious activities.

“We must also work tirelessly to dismantle the networks that facilitate trafficking, disrupt the illicit trade, and bring traffickers to justice.

“This necessitates strengthening legal frameworks, enhancing international cooperation, and providing comprehensive support to survivors.

“We stand in solidarity with survivors, offering them our unwavering support, compassion, and a pathway to healing and rebuilding their lives.

On this World Day Against Human Trafficking, let us reaffirm our commitment to justice, equality, and the inherent worth of every human being,” she said.