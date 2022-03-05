HR experts identify key trends in talent management

Human resources experts have identified key issues faced by corporate organisations in talent management, regarding the current work order between the office and remote operation.

The experts made the submission at Nexford’s HR Roundtable event themed ‘new trends in HR: Industry insights and organisational impact’ with over 20 HR leaders from different industries in attendance.

Nexford University is charting the course for companies to successfully attract, develop and retain talents for organisational effectiveness, as businesses adapt to the new reality of work.

Useful insights on trends, challenges and solutions of key HR issues were shared at a peer-to-peer knowledge session, as HR experts looked at creative ideas and solutions that could be introduced in organisations to ensure that skilled talents are hired, engaged and retained.

Deliberations at the roundtable was centred on the challenges, solutions and practical tips for key trends in HR, with a focus on employability and skills, talent attraction and retention, engaging a remote/hybrid workforce as well as learning and development.

Olamidun Majekodunmi, country director for Nexford University, said 90 percent of Nigerian employers believe that fresh graduates are not prepared for the workplace.

“The key differentiator for us at Nexford is that we maintain a close relationship with our industry partners to stay on top of human capital needs, and we embed the learning into our curriculum, resulting in high quality, job-ready graduates.

“Our HR Roundtable with top Nigerian employers allows us to gather these insights first-hand and keep our curricula updated,” Majekodunmi said.

On her part, Nexford’s director of career innovation, Jennifer Bangoura, noted that consistent themes emerged from the Roundtable.

“First, companies are eager to find ways to upskill and reskill their existing workforce to ensure business continuity and growth. Second, identifying qualified talent with the technical skills and emotional intelligence to thrive in the workplace poses a challenge from startups to well-established Fortune 500 companies. We’re excited to have hosted such a rich discussion among Nigeria’s leading HR experts and look forward to ongoing conversations.”

According to the HR experts, career pathway programmes and upskilling have become extremely important in today’s world of work.

They highlighted some of the concerns in today’s workplace such as the lack of effective communication skills, brain drain and leadership distrust in adopting the remote mode of work.

Yemi Faseun, chief talent officer at YF Talent Partners, summed up the general feedback, thus, “We are all struggling with it, but dealing with it in different ways, depending on the maturity of the organisation and leadership.”

Emphasising leadership skills as critical in adopting a remote or hybrid mode of work, the experts said how leaders value the preposition outside of that work situation determines the mode of adoption implemented by an organisation.