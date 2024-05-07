How we will tackle unemployment, create jobs for youths — Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has said that his Administration is set to tackle the menace of unemployment by implementing policies that will create jobs and empower young people in the State.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who stated this while declaring open a two-week induction programme for the newly recruited staff of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) in Akure, said he approved their recruitment into the public service because of the need to reinvigorate the revenue generation of the State.

He said, “With the induction of 165 new employees into the public service of Ondo state, we are taking a significant step towards building a strong and capable workforce. These individuals represent the best and brightest who will contribute fresh ideas and dedication to our mission of serving the people of Ondo State.”

The governor highlighted the importance of continuous learning and professional development in the field of taxation and encouraged the new employees to seize opportunities for training and skill enhancement.

“Innovation and creativity will be key in our approach to revenue generation. As we embrace new technologies and methodologies, let us ensure fairness and equity in our tax policies”, he added.

Earlier, Tolu Adegbie, Chairman of ODRIS, articulated the mission to transform Ondo State’s tax narrative and enhance revenue generation.

He urged the new recruits to embrace their roles with enthusiasm, emphasizing the importance of transparency and professionalism in their duties.

Adegbie further noted the significant growth in Ondo State’s revenue, outlining plans to deploy the new staff across ODRIS offices in the 18 local government areas of the State.