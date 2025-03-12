Applying for a 5-year multiple-entry Schengen visa requires careful planning and adherence to specific requirements. The process involves selecting the appropriate visa type, preparing necessary documents, attending an interview, and waiting for processing.

Visa type selection

Applicants must determine the suitable visa category based on their purpose of travel. Common categories include tourism, business, and family visits. The multiple-entry option must be selected on the visa application form.

Required documents

Applicants must provide:

A valid passport with at least three months’ validity beyond the visa period.

A completed Schengen visa application form with the ‘multiple-entry’ option selected.

A cover letter explaining the need for a 5-year visa.

Proof of previous Schengen visas, if applicable.

A travel itinerary detailing planned trips over five years.

Financial documents, including bank statements, salary slips, or sponsorship letters.

Travel insurance covers the entire Schengen region with at least €30,000 coverage.

Flight and accommodation bookings for at least the first planned trip.

Booking an appointment

Applicants must schedule an appointment at the consulate of the first Schengen country they plan to visit or at a VFS Global centre handling visa applications for that country.

Visa interview

During the interview, applicants must explain their travel plans and present supporting documents. Clear justifications for long-term travel intentions improve approval chances.

Visa fee payment

The visa fee for a 5-year multiple-entry Schengen visa is the same as a standard short-stay visa, with adults required to pay €90, children aged 6 to 12 paying €45, and children under 6 granted free entry.

Processing time

Visa processing typically takes 15 to 45 days. If approved, a visa sticker will be issued in the passport.

Schengen visa updates for 2025

Several changes have been introduced for Schengen visas in 2025:

Increased visa fees: Adult applications now cost €90, up from €80.

Adult applications now cost €90, up from €80. Digital Schengen visa: Some countries have started accepting online applications.

Some countries have started accepting online applications. Stricter travel insurance rules: Comprehensive coverage with a higher minimum sum is required.

Comprehensive coverage with a higher minimum sum is required. Extended visa validity: Frequent travellers may have better chances of obtaining long-term multiple-entry visas.

Frequent travellers may have better chances of obtaining long-term multiple-entry visas. Biometric data requirement: Some applicants may need to provide updated fingerprints.

While obtaining a 5-year multiple-entry Schengen visa is not guaranteed, maintaining a strong travel history, providing clear justifications, and ensuring all required documents are in order can improve the likelihood of approval.

