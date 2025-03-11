A five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa allows travellers to visit any of the 29 Schengen countries multiple times over five years, provided they do not stay for more than 90 days within a 180-day period.

Designed for frequent travellers, business professionals, and individuals with strong travel histories, this visa offers several benefits, including eliminating the need for repeated applications, reducing visa fees and processing time, and providing flexibility and convenience by minimising documentation and interview requirements.

Read also: Top 10 easiest Schengen visas to apply for in 2025

Issuance is at the discretion of the embassy or consulate, but applicants with a higher likelihood of approval include those who have previously held a multiple-entry Schengen visa for at least two years within the last three years, frequent travellers visiting the Schengen Zone two to three times per year, and individuals with a history of compliance, no overstays, and valid travel documentation.

Additionally, applicants must provide a detailed cover letter justifying their need for long-term travel, demonstrate financial stability with proof of sufficient funds, and possess comprehensive long-term Schengen travel insurance.

Read also: Top 8 Schengen countries with highest multiple entry visa issuance

Holders of this visa can travel to the following 29 Schengen countries:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Read also: Top 10 countries with the highest Schengen visa rejection rates

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Read also: Top 5 countries in Africa with the highest Schengen visa rejection rates

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Read also: No way through: Schengen visa rejection hits 4-yr high

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

VIDEO: 6 common reasons for Schengen Visa rejection in 2024

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Read also: It is easy to get a work visa in these 8 countries

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Read also: 10 countries where work visa requirements are similar

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share