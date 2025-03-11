A five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa allows travellers to visit any of the 29 Schengen countries multiple times over five years, provided they do not stay for more than 90 days within a 180-day period.
Designed for frequent travellers, business professionals, and individuals with strong travel histories, this visa offers several benefits, including eliminating the need for repeated applications, reducing visa fees and processing time, and providing flexibility and convenience by minimising documentation and interview requirements.
Issuance is at the discretion of the embassy or consulate, but applicants with a higher likelihood of approval include those who have previously held a multiple-entry Schengen visa for at least two years within the last three years, frequent travellers visiting the Schengen Zone two to three times per year, and individuals with a history of compliance, no overstays, and valid travel documentation.
Additionally, applicants must provide a detailed cover letter justifying their need for long-term travel, demonstrate financial stability with proof of sufficient funds, and possess comprehensive long-term Schengen travel insurance.
Holders of this visa can travel to the following 29 Schengen countries:
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
