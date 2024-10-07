How to access free TB screening, treatment in Lagos

The Lagos State government has launched a scheme providing free access to diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis across primary health centres, general hospitals and some private health institutions across the state.

Tuberculosis remains a significant public health threat in Nigeria, reporting over 479,000 cases in 2023.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Lagos State governor, said the free diagnosis and treatment will take place in over 301 primary healthcare centres, 30 general hospitals, and selected private hospitals offering directly observed therapy short course (DOTS) services.

This was as she inaugurated a 47-woman team and the Lagos State TB Steering Committee to strengthen grassroots advocacy against tuberculosis (TB).

The team includes 10 female chairmen and 47 wives of local government area (LGA) and local council development area (LCDA), tasked with raising TB awareness, promoting health-seeking behaviours, and spearheading community-driven initiatives aimed at early detection and prevention.

“These local leaders are the closest to the people,” she said. “They are uniquely positioned to change attitudes, debunk myths, and ensure that TB is treated with the seriousness it deserves. Tomorrow’s investiture is a step towards empowering them to lead this fight.”

She urged citizens to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks.

Addressing the significance of the STOP TB Partnership and the TB Steering Committee to strengthen TB control efforts across Lagos, she said the partnership will bring together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, and international partners, in a coordinated effort to combat the disease.

The Steering Committee will oversee the implementation of strategies designed to reduce TB transmission and improve health outcomes in the state, she added.

Citing the 2023 Global Tuberculosis Report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the First Lady noted that Lagos has over 18,541 TB cases in Lagos.

“These numbers are staggering,” she said, “but we have the tools, the knowledge, and the partnerships to reverse this trend. TB is preventable and curable, and with the right focus, we can eradicate it from our communities.”

She further commended existing efforts to improve living conditions in high-risk areas such as slums and military barracks, where overcrowding and poor sanitation exacerbate the spread of the disease.

“Clearing our gutters, improving sanitation, and ensuring better housing are part of our broader strategy to fight TB,” she said.

She called on stakeholders in healthcare, education, finance, infrastructure, and law enforcement to support the TB prevention efforts.

